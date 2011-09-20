Sept 20 The new Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau will release a final rule early next year requiring
lenders to make sure prospective borrowers have the ability to
repay their mortgages, the acting head of the agency said on
Tuesday.
The rule, required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law, would establish minimum underwriting standards
for most mortgages and is intended to combat home lending
abuses that contributed to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The rule was originally being written by the Federal
Reserve, which issued an initial proposal earlier this year.
The consumer bureau, however, took over the process when it
opened its doors for business on July 21.
"We plan to issue a final rule early next year in order to
provide clarity to the market as quickly as we can, without
sacrificing the quality of our analysis," Raj Date, the
Treasury Department official running the bureau, said in
remarks prepared for delivery at a conference sponsored by the
American Banker.
A key issue is what type of legal protections lenders will
receive if they offer straightforward loans -- such as those
without interest-only payments and excessive fees -- defined by
the rule.
Banks are pushing for full legal protection, a "safe
harbor," while consumer advocates want borrowers to have at
least some legal recourse if they feel a lender did not meet
the standards laid out in the rule.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)