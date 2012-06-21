WASHINGTON, June 21 A small bank and two advocacy groups said they would file a lawsuit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau challenging what they call the agency's "unlimited regulatory power" and the controversial appointment of its director, Richard Cordray.

The CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd Frank financial reform act to police consumer products such as mortgaged and credit cards. The groups said they will file the lawsuit later on Thursday.

"No other federal agency or commission operates in such a way that one person can essentially determine who gets a home loan, who can get a credit card and who can get a loan for college," said Jim Purcell, chief executive of State National Bank Of Big Spring, Texas.

"Dodd-Frank effectively gives unlimited regulatory power to this so-called Consumer Financial Protection Board, also known as CFPB, with a director who is not accountable to Congress, the President or the Courts. That is simply unconstitutional," Purcell said in a statement. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)