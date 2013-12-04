WASHINGTON Dec 4 Three Wall Street trade groups
sued the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday
to stop tough overseas trading guidelines that they fear could
hurt markets and reduce their profits.
The groups accused the CFTC in their lawsuit of
circumventing a more rigorous rulemaking process by issuing its
cross-border regulations as "guidance."
Had the CFTC conducted a formal rulemaking, federal law
would have required the agency to carry out a cost-benefit
analysis to study the economic impacts of the rule and its costs
to the industry, they said.
The groups that filed the suit in U.S. District Court for
the District of Columbia are the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association (ISDA) and the Institute of
International Bankers (IIB).
"The cross-border rule further creates significant
financial, legal and administrative burdens on market
participants that could harm liquidity and the ability of
end-users to manage their risks," the groups said in a
statement.
They also said they filed the lawsuit to stop the CFTC from
what they described as an "unceasing effort" to regulate the
global swaps market through unpredictable advisory documents
instead of formal rules.
"This action, which has been taken so far outside the bounds
of normal regulatory course, ... needs to be addressed through
the court system," SIFMA Chief Executive Judd Gregg told
Reuters.
The CFTC, which is the nation's top swaps regulator, was
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to write dozens of new rules
to bring the $630 trillion market under federal oversight for
the first time.
Regulators were also instructed to determine how their rules
should apply to U.S. firms that have operations in foreign
countries.
The issue proved to be highly controversial, sparking a
months-long, trans-Atlantic conflict with banks and European
regulators who did not want firms to have to comply with both
U.S. and foreign rules.
Complicating matters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which oversees a small portion of the swaps market,
has taken a different approach than the CFTC. It is pursuing a
formal rule, not guidance, that will govern how its regulations
will apply across the globe.
The CFTC in July gave final approval to its guidance that
would let U.S. banks follow only foreign rules in some cases
where they could show the regulations were roughly comparable.
That is the guidance that the groups are challenging.