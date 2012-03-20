* Dodd-Frank rules require increase in use of clearing
* CFTC commissioners vote 4-1 to approves new rules
* CFTC remains far behind on major rules from 2010 law
WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. futures regulator
o n Tuesday approved rules outlining clearing requirements for
swaps, a step regulators hope will increase transparency over
Wall Street's risky bets and make markets operate more smoothly.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's measures,
approved 4-1 by the agency's five commissioners, detail the
documentation for customer clearing, requirements for processing
of their positions and risk-management procedures that must be
followed by clearing members.
The rules are expected to go into effect by Oct. 1.
"I have listened to and met with some who seem to think this
rule ... is going too far. But I don't agree," said Bart
Chilton, a Democratic CFTC commissioner.
"What we are doing in this instance is a necessary step in
the transition to safe and more efficient and effective
markets," he said.
Credit default swaps, a type of over-the-counter derivative,
were blamed for amplifying market distress in 2008 as the world
slipped into economic recession.
Congress in 2010 passed the Dodd-Frank law, which
established a framework for regulators to boost oversight of the
previously opaque $700 trillion OTC swaps market.
The law requires swaps dealers and large participants to
trade swaps on exchanges or platforms known as swap execution
facilities, and use clearinghouses to reduce market risk.
Swap data repositories would act as a warehouse to collect
the information.
The CFTC rules passed on Tuesday establish documentation
requirements that protect a customer by banning so-called
tri-party agreements among customers, swap dealers and futures
commission merchants (FCMs) that are clearing members, and
clearinghouses.
The measure prevents certain documentation that would
disclose the identity of a customer's original executing
counterparty, limit the number of counterparties with which a
customer may enter into a trade, or restrict the size of the
position a customer can take with any individual counterparty.
SLOW THE RULEMAKING
Scott O'Malia, a Republican CFTC commissioner, voted against
the rules. He said the agency had failed to develop a schedule
that integrated them with other regulations and that there had
been an insufficient review of the rules' costs versus benefits.
"I know the commission is capable of much more. The question
remains, however, if we will ever slow down our rulemaking
machine to do the actual work," O'Malia said. "We can't ignore
and not look because it's hard."
The rules also include procedures to be followed when trades
are submitted for clearing.
The regulations require a clearing member, or the
clearinghouse, to accept or reject each trade submitted for
clearing as quickly as "technologically practicable", but
usually between milliseconds to at most a few minutes.
A swap dealer, swap execution facility, designated contract
market, and FCM also would have a limited time to submit swaps
to a clearinghouse.
In addition, the CFTC would require swap dealers and FCMs
that act as clearing members to follow risk-management rules.
Clearing members would have to establish certain procedures,
including setting limits for their customers, monitor accounts
for adherence to those limits and conduct stress tests of their
positions.
The futures regulator has competed about 30 Dodd-Frank rules
and has 20 more to go, including swap and swap dealer
definitions and measures outlining capital and margin
requirements - factors that will highlight who will have to
comply with the potentially costly and onerous measures.
