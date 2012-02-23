* CFTC to vote on proposal for block trades
* Regulator to set initial level, before revising later
* Agency to hold next rule-making meeting on March 9
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The U.S. futures
regulator will shed more light Thursday on how it will determine
the threshold in which dealers can delay reporting large
over-the-counter swap trades to the rest of the market.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will vote on a
proposal that would phase in the appropriate block sizes for
swaps in five asset classes: interest rate, credit, equity,
foreign exchange, and other commodities. The block size will
determine at what level trades are big enough that they can be
subjected to a longer reporting delay.
"If we go too far in, for example, setting block levels too
low, we will possibly not promote (swap execution
facilities)swaps trading," said Bart Chilton, a CFTC
commissioner.
"On the other hand, if we set the block level too high, then
we risk impairing the ability of participants to effectively
utilize the markets at all," he said.
Initially, the CFTC proposal would set the block threshold
size for each group that would be in effect for at least a year.
During that year, registered swap data repositories would
collect data on the asset classes that the CFTC would use to
establish new block sizes for each swap category.
The appropriate minimum block sizes would be updated no less
than once a year, the agency said.
End users entering into a trade do so with a dealer, who
then hedges that risk. In most cases there is sufficient
liquidly to offset the risk, but in block trades or those where
there may not be enough liquidity, it can take more time to
complete.
Block trades are large deals negotiated off an exchange's
trading facility and posted later. Voice brokering is often used
for these transactions.
Major swap dealers, such as Goldman Sachs, argue they need
sufficient time to hedge the price risk of their
over-the-counter swaps in other markets, such as futures, before
reporting the trade, or risk the market moving against them.
Without sufficient time, end users could face higher prices to
conduct the trade.
The final real-time reporting rule passed by the CFTC in
December provided temporary measures such as interim caps on the
reporting of notional and principal amounts until the regulator
established appropriate minimum block sizes.
Until the new block rule is in place, the CFTC said all
trades will be reported post transaction to a repository with a
time delay, as if they were a block.
The CFTC also on Thursday will vote on a final rule
establishing reporting, recordkeeping and daily trading record
requirements for swap dealers and major swap particpants.
Among their requirements, the final rule requires swap
dealers and major swap participants to establish measures to
monitor for and prevent violations of position limits set by the
CFTC, exchanges or a swap execution facility.
The futures regulator, along with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, had been scheduled to vote this week on a
long-awaited rule that would impose tougher rules on the swaps
market by defining who will be a designated swap dealer and a
major swap particpant.
CFTC officials interviewed by Reuters said the SEC was
responsible for pulling the rule. Another official said the CFTC
wanted to make changes, but the SEC was unwilling to support
last minute modifications.
The rules are part of the new regulatory framework to boost
oversight for the previously opaque $700 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives market required under the 2010
Dodd-Frank law. The CFTC's next rule-making meeting is scheduled
for March 9.
(Reporting by Christopher Doering; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)