WASHINGTON Feb 27 A U.S. judge on Monday said he planned to rule quickly on whether to temporarily block controversial new regulations that were adopted by the Obama administration as part of an effort to tamp down speculation in the commodities markets.

Judge Robert Wilkins of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia spent just over an hour hearing arguments over a motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the financial industry, which argued the regulations limiting the number of commodity futures and swaps contracts a trader could hold were not sufficiently justified.

He declined to rule directly from the bench and said that he "will try to get a ruling out to you as quickly as possible."

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association in December challenged the regulations adopted by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The groups had argued that the regulations were politically motiviated, would cost firms tens of millions of dollars and that the CFTC had not adequately justified them.

