WASHINGTON Feb 27 A U.S. judge on Monday
said he planned to rule quickly on whether to temporarily block
controversial new regulations that were adopted by the Obama
administration as part of an effort to tamp down speculation in
the commodities markets.
Judge Robert Wilkins of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia spent just over an hour hearing arguments
over a motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the
financial industry, which argued the regulations limiting the
number of commodity futures and swaps contracts a trader could
hold were not sufficiently justified.
He declined to rule directly from the bench and said that he
"will try to get a ruling out to you as quickly as possible."
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association in
December challenged the regulations adopted by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
The groups had argued that the regulations were politically
motiviated, would cost firms tens of millions of dollars and
that the CFTC had not adequately justified them.
The case is International Swaps and Derivatives Association
et al v U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, No.
11-cv-2146, in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
(Reporting By Christopher Doering and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)