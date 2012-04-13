UPDATE 3-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
* Industry groups have legally challenged position limits
* Senators says Dodd-Frank required the rulemaking
* Say rule backed up by 7 years of congressional study
WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. Senator Carl Levin and 18 other senators have filed a friend-of-the-court brief to help the U.S. commodities regulator defend its "position limits" rules aimed at preventing excessive speculation in oil markets.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission passed the rules last year, but industry groups have sued to stop the rules from taking effect, saying they would irreparably harm the marketplace.
Levin and the other senators argued in their amicus brief that seven years of congressional studies back up the need for the position limits. They also rejected the industry groups' contention that the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform law did not explicitly require the CFTC to put the rules in place.
"Oil supplies are plentiful and demand is down, so high gas prices can't be explained by ordinary market forces of supply and demand," Levin said in a statement.
"The financial industry slapped the CFTC with a lawsuit claiming Congress never meant for the trading limits to prevent excessive speculation to be mandatory, but our amicus brief shows that is exactly what we meant and what the law requires."
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association are the groups behind the legal challenge.
The position limits restrict the number of contracts a trader can hold in commodities such as gold and oil. It was narrowly approved by the agency's five commissioners on Oct. 18 by a vote of 3-2. (Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
LONDON, Feb 20 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite is likely to meet the CEO of Peugeot on Friday in London to discuss the potential takeover of General Motors' European operations, a trade union source told Reuters.
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.