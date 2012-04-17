WASHINGTON, April 17 The Investment Company Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, challenging a recent rule requiring mutual funds to register with the agency, the Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The group said that the rule duplicates a requirement that funds register with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that the CFTC did not properly weigh the costs and benefits of the rule before it was finalized. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)