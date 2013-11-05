WASHINGTON Nov 5 U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission member Bart Chilton said on Tuesday that he has told
President Barack Obama that he plans to leave the futures
regulator soon.
"Early this morning, I sent a letter to the president
expressing my intent to leave the agency in the near future,"
Chilton, a Democratic member of the commission, said in a
statement prepared for a hearing on Tuesday.
The commission is currently down one member after Republican
Jill Sommers left earlier this year. CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler,
a Democrat, also is expected to leave by the end of the year.