* FSOC did not release name of designated clearinghouses
* Designating firms will have chance to contest decision
* CME says it has been designated and will not contest
decision
(Adds CME comment, paragraphs 7-9)
By Dave Clarke and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, May 22 A council of U.S. regulators
on Tuesday approved an initial list of clearinghouses to be
designated as "systemically important," a label that would
subject them to new rules and tougher oversight.
The group of regulators, the Financial Stability Oversight
Council, did not disclose names of the clearinghouses. Under
Dodd-Frank, the financial reform law that created the council,
companies are allowed to contest the designation.
The council, whose action was announced by the Treasury
Department, expects to make a final decision on the initial set
of clearinghouse designations as early as this summer.
Those chosen as "systemically important" would gain access
to the Fed Reserve's emergency lending facilities but would also
be required to comply with tough new rules on capital, liquidity
and how much exposure they can have to other firms.
The idea behind having some clearinghouses subject to
greater regulatory scrutiny is that they must be more closely
policed because their failure could roil financial markets.
With much of the private derivatives market to be forced
through clearinghouses by Dodd-Frank, some of the biggest,
including those run by CME Group Inc and
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, have been expected to get
the designation.
A CME spokeswoman on Tuesday said the firm has been
designated and does not plan to contest the decision.
"It is not a surprise, and CME has been working to implement
the additional requirements that we anticipate will be coming as
a result," CME spokeswoman Anita Liskey said in an email.
On Tuesday an ICE spokeswoman declined to comment but firm
executives have previously said they expect a designation.
"We anticipate that ICE Clear Credit will be designated as a
systemically important financial institution in the United
States and we believe we're very well prepared for that based on
our leadership in swaps clearing," ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey
Sprecher said during a call with analysts earlier this month.
In addition to clearinghouses, the council can designate
non-bank financial companies as firms to be supervised by the
Federal Reserve through a separate but similar set of powers.
This decision, in particular, is being closely watched by
the insurance and hedge fund industries, both of which have
tried to convince regulators they do not need additional
scrutiny.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has said some
designations should be announced by the end of the year.
Banks with more than $50 billion in assets automatically are
subject to additional oversight by the Fed.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke and Rachelle Younglai with additional
reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jan Paschal and Steve
Orlofsky)