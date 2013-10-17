Dollar Tree's sales rise 5 pct
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
WASHINGTON Oct 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve ordered Commerzbank AG and its U.S. branch on Thursday to hire an independent consultant to help the German bank clean up its internal anti-money laundering programs.
The Fed and the bank first entered into an agreement in June 2012 that required Commerzbank to improve compliance in its bulk cash transactions business.
On Thursday, regulators said an examination of other business lines at the U.S. branch found inadequate controls to guard against money laundering.
The Fed did not fine the bank but issued a cease-and-desist order requiring it to hire independent consultants to study its anti-money laundering programs and to review certain transactions conducted between May and October of 2012.
Regulators also urged the bank to improve its reporting of suspicious activities and to submit an enhanced program to ensure it follows anti-money laundering laws.
U.S. officials have stepped up enforcement of those laws lately, causing banks to compete with each other for compliance personnel as they scramble to improve their programs.
Total settlements for anti-money laundering violations amounted to $3.5 billion in 2012, compared with $26.6 million in the preceding year, according to the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists.
Commerzbank didn't admit or deny the Fed's allegations, according to the regulator.
* Q4 adj. profit 86 cents/shr vs. est. 79 cents/shr (Adds background; Updates shares)
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report and that it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report.