WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. consumer watchdog
filed a legal complaint on Tuesday against a Utah-based mortgage
company that the regulator said rewarded employees for steering
borrowers to pricier loans.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that Castle &
Cooke Mortgage LLC, used quarterly bonuses since 2011 to
encourage its loan officers to give consumers mortgages with
higher interest rates, violating federal regulations.
In the years leading up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
lenders routinely offered employees incentives to make loans
that were more expensive for borrowers. Regulators say that is
unfair for consumers and have sought to crack down on the
practice.
"Consumers should be able to get a mortgage without worrying
about how the financial incentives of their loan officers may
cause them to pay higher rates than they actually qualify for,"
consumer bureau Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.
The consumer bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law
to protect Americans from financial scams.
It has jurisdiction over a range of consumer financial laws,
including regulations that took effect in 2011 that bar lenders
from determining employee compensation based on the terms, such
as interest rates, of the loans they issue.
Utah-based Castle & Cooke operates in about 22 states and
has about 45 branches across the country, the bureau said. More
than 150 loan officers received higher bonuses after persuading
borrowers to take more expensive loans, possibly affecting tens
of thousands of consumers since 2011, the CFPB said.
"The company has been cooperating with the CFPB in its
investigation for more than a year, and anticipates an amicable
resolution in this complex regulatory matter," Jeff Bell,
marketing director at Castle & Cooke, said in a statement.
In the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Utah, the bureau said it sought to end the pay
practices, get restitution for consumers and obtain civil
monetary penalties.
Regulators also filed complaint against two officers with
the company, the bureau said.