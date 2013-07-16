WASHINGTON, July 16 A majority of U.S. senators voted on Tuesday to confirm Richard Cordray as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, nearly two years after he was first nominated to the post.

Cordray was nominated in 2011 and had been serving as the bureau's leader in a temporary role since January 2012. The consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, oversees mortgages, credit cards and other consumer financial products.