* Republicans promise to block pick without agency changes
* Democrats say Republicans abusing confirmation process
* Cordray record barely part of larger debate
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 On Tuesday, Richard Cordray
will sit down with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee to
interview for a job he is unlikely to get.
Cordray, a former attorney general in Ohio, has been
nominated to be the first director of the new Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Republicans have opposed
the agency as a regulatory overreach since it was created as
part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
Cordray's best chance of being confirmed by the Senate is
if the administration and Republicans do something they have
been unable to do in recent months: compromise.
Republicans have promised to block any nominee until the
administration agrees to make three changes to the bureau's
structure: Have it run by a board rather than a director;
subject its budget to annual congressional approval; and give
other regulators more authority over bureau regulations.
Democrats have balked at the demands, charging Republicans
with using the nomination process as blackmail to weaken the
agency.
Senators from both parties are expected to trade jabs over
the agency at Tuesday's hearing.
The bureau, which opened its doors on July 21, is
responsible for policing markets for products like credit cards
and mortgages. Cordray is currently the agency's chief of
enforcement.
Whether Cordray is the right man for the job has barely
entered the discussion in the larger showdown between
Republicans and Democrats. That fight is over whether the
bureau is the answer to ending past lending abuses and will it
be the regulatory straw that breaks the lending industry's
back.
In Ohio, Cordray was a vocal critic of Wall Street and
lending practices leading up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
but Republicans have not made him or his record the focus of
their opposition to his nomination as director.
On Tuesday he will at least get a chance to make his pitch
for the job.
As attorney general, Cordray was not afraid to file legal
challenges against banks, including Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N). In testimony prepared for Tuesday's hearing, Cordray
said he chose the litigation route in Ohio because it was among
the only powers he had over banks and that as head of CFPB he
could avoid such showdowns.
"The supervisory tool, in particular, offers the prospect
of resolving compliance issues more quickly and effectively
without resorting to litigation," he said.
With Republicans refusing to budge, the Obama
administration will have to decide if the benefits of a
political fight over the merits of the agency outweigh what it
may have to give up to get Cordray confirmed.
There is no evidence such a deal is on the horizon, and
consumer groups and liberal activists are urging the White
House to stand firm.
"We're not going to settle for weakening the consumer
bureau for establishing its full authority with a director,"
said Ed Mierzwinski, consumer program director of the U.S.
Public Interest Research Group.
The bureau cannot exercise certain powers until it has a
confirmed director in place. Chief among them is the ability to
oversee nonbanks that engage in lending and other consumer
financial products.
What has been lost in the debate over what the bureau
cannot do without a director, said Travis Plunkett, legislative
director of the Consumer Federation of America, are the
significant powers the agency does have.
The bureau can now police financial products being offered
by banks and write new rules to govern those markets.
"The consumer bureau has a lot of power to do a lot of good
for consumers, and they need to use it," he said.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)