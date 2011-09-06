* Republicans promise to block pick without agency changes
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Republicans on Tuesday
remained determined to block President Barack Obama's nominee
to head the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Republicans are demanding the administration agree to
change the structure of the agency before allowing the Senate
to move forward with its consideration of former Ohio Attorney
General Richard Cordray.
"It is regrettable that the President and the majority have
chosen to ignore our request rather than work with us to
improve the bureau's accountability," Senator Richard Shelby,
the leading Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said in
remarks prepared for a hearing Tuesday on Cordray's
nomination.
"It may be good politics for them, but it is certainly bad
policy for the American people," he said.
Republicans have opposed the agency as a regulatory
overreach since it was created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law.
Democrats have balked at Republican demands, charging the
minority party with using the nomination process as blackmail
to weaken the agency.
"This political gamesmanship is preventing Americans from
receiving the consumer protections they deserve," Senate
Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson said in prepared
remarks.
The bureau, which opened its doors on July 21, will oversee
products like credit cards and home loans.
In order to allow a nominees to be confirmed, Republicans
want three changes made to the bureau: Have it run by a board
rather than a director; subject its budget to annual
congressional approval; and give other regulators more
authority over bureau regulations.
Cordray's best chance of being confirmed by the Senate is
if the administration and Republicans do something they have
been unable to do in recent months: compromise.
Whether Cordray is the right man for the job has barely
entered the discussion in the larger showdown between
Republicans and Democrats over whether the bureau will stop
lending abuses or will be the regulatory straw that breaks the
lending industry's back.
In Ohio, Cordray was a vocal critic of Wall Street and
lending practices leading up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
but Republicans have not made him or his record the focus of
their opposition to his nomination as director.
