* Republicans to block Obama's pick without agency changes

* Democrats say Republicans abusing confirmation process

* Cordray record barely part of larger debate (Rewrites with Cordray comments from hearing)

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Republicans on Tuesday remained determined to block President Barack Obama's nominee to head the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau but said it was nothing personal.

Republicans are demanding the administration agree to change the structure of the agency before allowing the Senate to move forward with its consideration of former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray.

"It is regrettable that the President and the majority have chosen to ignore our request rather than work with us to improve the bureau's accountability," Senator Richard Shelby, the leading Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said during a hearing on Cordray's nomination.

Whether Cordray is the right man for the job has barely entered the discussion.

Republicans have opposed the agency as an unchecked regulatory overreach since it was created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

To underscore his objection to a hearing being held before Republican concerns are addressed, Shelby did not ask Cordray any questions.

"You're caught between a big substantive debate," Shelby told Cordray.

Democrats say the bureau is a much-needed check on lending abuses and have charged the Senate minority party with using the nomination process as blackmail to weaken the agency.

"This notion of 'let's wait til we get it perfect before we appoint somebody' would have delayed I think the election of George Washington for many decades," said Democrat Jack Reed.

The bureau, which opened its doors on July 21, will oversee products like credit cards and home loans.

In order to allow a nominees to be confirmed, Republicans want three changes made to the bureau: Have it run by a board rather than a director; subject its budget to annual congressional approval; and give other regulators more authority over bureau regulations.

RECORD NOT THE FOCUS

Cordray's best chance of being confirmed by the Senate is if the administration and Republicans do something they have been unable to do in recent months: compromise.

In Ohio, Cordray was a vocal critic of Wall Street and lending practices leading up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis, but Republicans have not made him or his record the focus of their opposition to his nomination as director.

Cordray currently serves as the bureau's head of enforcement having joined the agency late last year.

As an attorney general Cordray pursued lawsuits against banks but at the hearing he said he believes CFPB has the tools to avoid such confrontations.

"The supervisory tool, in particular, offers the prospect of resolving compliance issues more quickly and effectively without resorting to litigation." he said.

Cordray said that as head of the CFPB he would be particularly attentive to not putting new burdens on small banks -- an issue lawmakers are particularly sensitive about.

Cordray said the bureau could exempt small banks from certain rules and create a less intensive oversight regime for them.

"I have no plans to run for any political office," Cordray told the hearing after Republican Senator Bob Corker expressed concern Cordray was using the consumer agency as a political springboard.

In the past Cordray has expressed interest in running for governor of Ohio, but he said on Tuesday that since coming to CFPB he has dropped his political plans.

Elizabeth Warren, the Harvard Law School professor and banking industry critic who helped created the CFPB, is being courted to run for the U.S. Senate representing Massachusetts. (Reporting by Dave Clarke and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Tim Dobbyn)