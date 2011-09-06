* Republicans to block Obama's pick without agency changes
* Democrats say Republicans abusing confirmation process
* Cordray record barely part of larger debate
(Rewrites with Cordray comments from hearing)
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Republicans on Tuesday
remained determined to block President Barack Obama's nominee
to head the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau but said
it was nothing personal.
Republicans are demanding the administration agree to
change the structure of the agency before allowing the Senate
to move forward with its consideration of former Ohio Attorney
General Richard Cordray.
"It is regrettable that the President and the majority have
chosen to ignore our request rather than work with us to
improve the bureau's accountability," Senator Richard Shelby,
the leading Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said
during a hearing on Cordray's nomination.
Whether Cordray is the right man for the job has barely
entered the discussion.
Republicans have opposed the agency as an unchecked
regulatory overreach since it was created as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
To underscore his objection to a hearing being held before
Republican concerns are addressed, Shelby did not ask Cordray
any questions.
"You're caught between a big substantive debate," Shelby
told Cordray.
Democrats say the bureau is a much-needed check on lending
abuses and have charged the Senate minority party with using
the nomination process as blackmail to weaken the agency.
"This notion of 'let's wait til we get it perfect before we
appoint somebody' would have delayed I think the election of
George Washington for many decades," said Democrat Jack Reed.
The bureau, which opened its doors on July 21, will oversee
products like credit cards and home loans.
In order to allow a nominees to be confirmed, Republicans
want three changes made to the bureau: Have it run by a board
rather than a director; subject its budget to annual
congressional approval; and give other regulators more
authority over bureau regulations.
RECORD NOT THE FOCUS
Cordray's best chance of being confirmed by the Senate is
if the administration and Republicans do something they have
been unable to do in recent months: compromise.
In Ohio, Cordray was a vocal critic of Wall Street and
lending practices leading up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
but Republicans have not made him or his record the focus of
their opposition to his nomination as director.
Cordray currently serves as the bureau's head of
enforcement having joined the agency late last year.
As an attorney general Cordray pursued lawsuits against
banks but at the hearing he said he believes CFPB has the tools
to avoid such confrontations.
"The supervisory tool, in particular, offers the prospect
of resolving compliance issues more quickly and effectively
without resorting to litigation." he said.
Cordray said that as head of the CFPB he would be
particularly attentive to not putting new burdens on small
banks -- an issue lawmakers are particularly sensitive about.
Cordray said the bureau could exempt small banks from
certain rules and create a less intensive oversight regime for
them.
"I have no plans to run for any political office," Cordray
told the hearing after Republican Senator Bob Corker expressed
concern Cordray was using the consumer agency as a political
springboard.
In the past Cordray has expressed interest in running for
governor of Ohio, but he said on Tuesday that since coming to
CFPB he has dropped his political plans.
Elizabeth Warren, the Harvard Law School professor and
banking industry critic who helped created the CFPB, is being
courted to run for the U.S. Senate representing Massachusetts.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Tim Dobbyn)