WASHINGTON Oct 6 The Senate Banking Committee voted on Thursday to send to the full Senate the nomination of Richard Cordray to head the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Republicans have promised to block the Senate from voting on Cordray until changes are made to the structure of the bureau.

Democrats argue the changes would weaken the new regulator created by last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)