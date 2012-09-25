Sept 25 The credit scores that consumers buy
from credit reporting agencies sometimes differ from the scores
lenders see when deciding the terms of loans, potentially to the
detriment of the consumer, a U.S. watchdog agency said on
T ues day.
About one in five consumers purchasing a credit score is
likely to receive a substantially different score than a
potential lender would see, according to the report from the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
That could lead those consumers to waste time applying for
loans they cannot afford or to take out loans with worse terms
than they could get if they saw the same score as the lender,
the consumer agency said.
"When consumers buy a credit score, they should be aware
that a lender may be using a very different score in making a
credit decision," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said.
The consumer agency was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law and directed to oversee some aspects of
credit cards, mortgages and other consumer products. The law
also tasked the bureau with comparing credit scores sold to
creditors with those sold to consumers by agencies such as
TransUnion, Equifax and Experian.
The consumer bureau plans to start closely supervising about
30 of the largest credit reporting companies at the end of
September. Cordray has said the industry plays an increased role
in consumers' lives after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Credit scores are seen as a measure of the risk involved in
lending to a particular consumer. They are used by banks,
mortgage lenders and other institutions to determine whether to
offer a loan and what interest rate to charge.
The scores are calculated using a variety of models that
assess consumers' credit history. Dozens of credit models are
used by lenders, and the scores for lenders are not always the
same as the "educational" scores consumers buy, the CFPB said.
The CFPB analyzed 200,000 credit files from each of the
three major credit reporting agencies to determine how credit
scores used by consumers and lenders differ, according to the
report.
For the majority of consumers, different scoring models
generated similar information. But about 19 to 24 percent of the
time, different models yielded scores that were meaningfully
different, the report said.
The CFPB said consumers are unlikely to know about any
discrepancy with their credit score.
Consumers should correct for this by shopping around for
credit. Lenders offer different loan terms, and consumers should
look for the best option, the consumer bureau said.
Consumers also should make sure their credit reports are
accurate and report mistakes, lest their scores be based on
faulty information, the CFPB said.