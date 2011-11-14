* Settlement related to mortgage-backed securities
* Regulator had accused banks of misrepresentations
* Has filed lawsuits against other banks
* Agency seized five corporate credit unions in 2009, 2010
By Dave Clarke
Nov 14 The U.S. regulator of credit unions said
on Monday that it has negotiated settlements totaling just over
$165 million with Citigroup (C.N) and Deutsche Bank Securities
(DBKGn.DE) for mortgage-backed securities sold to wholesale
credit unions.
The National Credit Union Administration said Deutsche Bank
Securities has agreed to pay $145 million, while Citigroup has
agreed to pay $20.5 million.
The agency has been trying to recover losses related to the
failure of five institutions that were seized by NCUA in 2009
and 2010 after they ran into trouble due to the crumbling
housing market.
Earlier this year, the agency filed lawsuits against
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N)
JPMorgan Securities and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's
(RBS.L) RBS Securities alleging the banks made
misrepresentations in the offering documents for
mortgage-backed securities sold to the failed institutions.
NCUA is seeking almost $2 billion in damages, according to
a spokesman, and more suits may be filed.
The agency did not file suits against Citigroup or Deutsche
Bank and in a statement issued on Monday, the NCUA said neither
bank is admitting fault as part of the settlement.
"We are fulfilling our statutory responsibility to secure
maximum recoveries for credit unions and ensure that consumers
remain protected," NCUA Chairman Debbie Matz said in a
statement.
Deutsche Bank said it was pleased to have resolved the
claims without litigation. "Citi is pleased to have resolved
this matter," said spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos.
Corporate, or wholesale, credit unions provide services to
retail credit unions including lending, as well as check and
payment clearance services.
Wholesale credit unions have experienced more troubles than
their retail counterparts because they did not face the same
restrictions on permitted investments, leading to big losses
during the financial crisis.
The NCUA seized three large corporate credit unions in 2010
after seizing two in 2009.
The five institutions are Members United Corporate Federal
Credit Union of Warrenville, Illinois; Southwest Corporate
Federal Credit Union of Plano, Texas; Constitution Corporate
Federal Credit Union of Wallingford, Connecticut; U.S. Central
Corporate Federal Credit Union of Kansas; and Western Corporate
Federal Credit Union of California.
The five institutions have either been liquidated, had
their operations taken over by another credit union or are
having their operations temporarily run by the NCUA until they
can be resolved.
The NCUA has been collecting from the credit union industry
to recover the costs of seizing the five institutions and the
settlements will offset what the industry will have to pay.
On Monday the agency said that so far it has assessed
credit unions $3.3 billion since 2009 and could have to charge
them between $1.8 billion and $6.1 billion more.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke in Washington; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)