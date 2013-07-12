WASHINGTON, July 12 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission voted on Friday to adopt final guidance
laying out how its derivative rules will apply to foreign
companies dealing with U.S. firms.
The U.S. swaps regulator reached a deal this week with the
European Union on how to handle the divisive issue regarding the
$630 trillion derivatives market. The two sides said they would
rely more on each others' rules and give banks some leeway that
may spare them from the most stringent oversight.
Global banks had been anxiously awaiting a decision on how
the rules would apply elsewhere. They said unless a deal were
reached, they could be subject to conflicting sets of rules in
different jurisdictions.
The CFTC voted 3-1 in favor of the guidance, with Republican
Commissioner Scott O'Malia dissenting.