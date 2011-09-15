* Republicans say current rules hurt capital formation

* SEC says investors must be protected

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A House of Representatives subcommittee met on Thursday to consider easing the way for fast-growing private companies to raise money from investors without the hassle and cost of a public offering.

On the agenda is the strategy known as "crowd funding," which would allow investors to take small stakes in private companies, usually over the Internet.

"In an economic environment in which lending to job creators and entrepreneurs remains dismal, we must find new and modern means for capital formation to ignite our sputtering economy," said Representative Patrick McHenry, chairman of the Oversight Subcommittee on TARP, Financial Services and Bailouts.

McHenry proposed legislation on Wednesday to create exemptions for crowd funding. At a hearing of his panel on Thursday, he criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission for resisting calls to "modernize securities regulations."

Meredith Cross, director of corporate finance at the SEC, told the hearing that companies need access to capital to grow and develop, but said the SEC must protect investors.

"Investor confidence in the fairness and honesty of our markets is critical to the formation of capital, and the protections provided by the securities laws are critical to large and small company investors alike," she said.

Earlier this week, the SEC announced the creation of a panel composed of up to 20 private sector representatives who will advise the agency -- after two years of deliberations -- on issues such as capital raising, trading in the securities of fast-growing companies, and the public reporting of those companies.

President Barack Obama's jobs bill would also create a crowd funding exemption on offerings of up to $1 million, and relax other SEC filing rules. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by John Wallace