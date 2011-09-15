* Republicans say current rules hurt capital formation
* SEC says investors must be protected
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A House of Representatives
subcommittee met on Thursday to consider easing the way for
fast-growing private companies to raise money from investors
without the hassle and cost of a public offering.
On the agenda is the strategy known as "crowd funding,"
which would allow investors to take small stakes in private
companies, usually over the Internet.
"In an economic environment in which lending to job
creators and entrepreneurs remains dismal, we must find new and
modern means for capital formation to ignite our sputtering
economy," said Representative Patrick McHenry, chairman of the
Oversight Subcommittee on TARP, Financial Services and
Bailouts.
McHenry proposed legislation on Wednesday to create
exemptions for crowd funding. At a hearing of his panel on
Thursday, he criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission
for resisting calls to "modernize securities regulations."
Meredith Cross, director of corporate finance at the SEC,
told the hearing that companies need access to capital to grow
and develop, but said the SEC must protect investors.
"Investor confidence in the fairness and honesty of our
markets is critical to the formation of capital, and the
protections provided by the securities laws are critical to
large and small company investors alike," she said.
Earlier this week, the SEC announced the creation of a
panel composed of up to 20 private sector representatives who
will advise the agency -- after two years of deliberations --
on issues such as capital raising, trading in the securities of
fast-growing companies, and the public reporting of those
companies.
President Barack Obama's jobs bill would also create a
crowd funding exemption on offerings of up to $1 million, and
relax other SEC filing rules.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by John Wallace