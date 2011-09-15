* Republicans say current rules hurt capital formation
* Obama has also proposed legislation for "crowdfunding"
* SEC says investors must be protected
(Rewrites, adds details of legislation, comments by McHenry,
Cross)
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Bipartisan support is
growing to allow private companies to quickly tap thousands of
small investors through a strategy called "crowdfunding."
The Obama administration and Republican lawmakers have
drafted legislation that would let investors take small stakes
in private start-ups over the Internet, touting it as a way to
supercharge job growth and innovation.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also
considering revamping its offering rules, but is taking a
cautious approach. It fears that loosening registration rules
could open the door to fraud and weaken investor protections.
On Wednesday, Republican Representative Patrick McHenry
proposed legislation to relax SEC disclosure rules on public
offerings by companies seeking crowdfunding.
Under his bill, an unlimited number of investors could
contribute up to $5 million to crowdfunded companies, but could
not individually contribute more than $10,000 or 10 percent of
their annual incomes.
The bill would also exclude crowdfunding investors from the
499-shareholder cap for private companies and remove the ban on
general solicitation that exists in many current exemptions.
It follows a similar proposal by President Barack Obama
included in the jobs bill he delivered to Congress this week.
"In an economic environment in which lending to job
creators and entrepreneurs remains dismal, we must find new and
modern means for capital formation to ignite our sputtering
economy," said McHenry at a House Oversight subcommittee
hearing on Thursday examining crowdfunding.
As Congress considers loosening capital-raising
restrictions, the SEC is also reviewing its own rules to see if
they need to be updated to encourage capital formation while
also protecting ordinary investors from risky schemes.
The issue jumped into the spotlight recently as Wall Street
banks and electronic markets offer investors a chance to buy
and actively trade stakes in hot Internet companies such as
Facebook and Twitter before they go public.
Privately held companies generally are bound by the
500-shareholder rule, which states that once a company has that
many shareholders of record -- and at least $10 million in
assets -- it must make the same financial disclosures as a
public company.
But changes in securities markets have allowed companies to
find ways around the restrictions, prompting SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro to ask staff to study the agency's offering rules.
Meredith Cross, the director of corporation finance at the
SEC, said at the hearing on Thursday that the SEC has not
reached any conclusions about how, or if, to update its
capital-raising rules for private companies.
Regarding crowdfunding, she said an exemption could provide
"real benefits," but disclosures would be necessary to protect
investors.
"If it's viewed as a tainted market where people go to
fraudulently steal money that won't help anyone," she said. "I
worry about websites popping up all over the place and
disappearing and then the money is gone."
More broadly, Cross said the SEC is also reviewing the ban
on general solicitation and the cap of 499 shareholders for
private companies.
Earlier this week, the SEC announced the creation of a
panel composed of up to 20 private sector representatives,
including an executive from social games maker Zynga, who will
advise the agency on issues such as capital raising, trading in
the securities of fast-growing companies and the public
reporting of those companies.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by John Wallace and Tim
Dobbyn)