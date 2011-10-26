* House bills aim to give small businesses capital access

* Amendments add investor protections, limit fund raising

* SEC may update its own capital raising restrictions

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 Legislation that would make it easier for small businesses to raise capital was backed by a congressional committee on Wednesday, with added restrictions to protect investors from fraud.

U.S. lawmakers and securities regulators have been interested in revamping rules to allow "crowdfunding" -- a capital-raising strategy that lets investors take small stakes in private start-ups over the Internet.

The House Financial Services Committee agreed to send to the full House of Representatives four bills to loosen capital raising restrictions, including one allowing crowdfunding.

Lawmakers, in a rare showing of bipartisan support, promoted the bills as a way to boost the flagging job market, but they added a heavy dose of oversight to the crowdfunding bill to protect small investors from unscrupulous dealers.

"Many of us voiced concern that we were interested in facilitating capital formation in small amounts but we also were concerned though about protecting investors and maintaining a fair and orderly market," said Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York.

The bill, proposed by Republican Representative Patrick McHenry, was drafted to allow small businesses to receive up to $5 million in capital from small investors donating no more than $10,000 each and without registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amendments passed on Wednesday cut the maximum offering to $2 million, require investors to take a competency test and place new burdens on issuers -- from basic registration with the SEC to outsourcing cash management to a third party.

Another amendment would require the SEC to pass on the information to state regulators.

The North American Securities Administrators Association wrote a letter to the committee last month expressing concern over limits the bill would impose on state supervision.

Jack Herstein, the NASAA president, said the crowdfunding bill would "undermine protections for investors and prevent state securities regulators from enforcing meaningful parts of their states' investor protection laws."

The SEC is also reviewing its own securities offering rules to see if they unduly restrain emerging companies' growth and whether they are still relevant as companies seek to raise capital in new ways.

On Monday, the SEC will hold the first meeting of a new small business advisory committee to explore policy issues such as whether to raise the thresholds that trigger a company going public and easing rules to permit crowdfunding.

A full floor vote on the bills is not expected until next week, and no companion legislation yet exists for any of the bills in the Senate.

The other bills include one that would remove the regulatory ban that prevents small, privately held companies from using advertisements to solicit investors.

Another would raise the threshold for the number of "shareholders of record" a company has before it must start filing financial disclosures with the SEC to 1,000 from 500.

The issue of shareholder and size caps for private companies has gained more attention recently as hot tech companies such as Facebook seek to raise more capital without being forced to go public.

The fourth bill would increase the number of shareholders permitted to invest in a community bank to 2,000 from 500.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers touted the committee's work on the bills as a uniquely bipartisan effort to make it easier for small businesses to obtain credit without harming investors.

"I want to encourage all members to tell people about this who are present because, given the harmonious nature of this, nothing will appear in the media," Democratic Representative Barney Frank said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)