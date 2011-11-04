(Repeats to fix spelling of Carolyn in paragraph 10)

Nov 3 Two bills that make it easier for small businesses to raise money through small stakes and advertising passed the House on Thursday with bipartisan support.

The bills are part of a broader House effort to relax capital raising restrictions imposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission that many say make it too hard for small businesses to access investor funds and boost the economy.

"We can protect and inspire confidence in the investor community as well as allow small businesses, those companies most critical to our economy, to gain the capital needed to expand, compete and thrive," said North Carolina Republican Patrick McHenry, who sponsored one of the bills.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is separately undertaking a review of its regulations to see if they unduly restrain emerging companies' growth and whether they are still relevant as companies seek to raise capital in new ways.

The first House bill, passed by a vote of 407 to 17, would create a registration exemption for private businesses to use crowdfunding -- a capital raising technique where investors take small stakes in companies over the Internet.

That measure, introduced by McHenry, would allow companies to raise up to $2 million annually from investors pledging no more than $10,000 or 10 percent of their annual income.

Senator Scott Brown introduced similar legislation in the Senate yesterday.

A democratic aide said that Senate Banking Chairman Tim Johnson is considering calling a hearing, but remains undecided. The aide said Johnson wants to strike the right balance between protecting investors and providing access to capital.

The second bill, introduced by Republican Kevin McCarthy, would eliminate the ban on general solicitation that keeps privately held businesses from advertising securities sales to accredited investors.

"Our current system tells businesses 'go out and create jobs' but don't tell people who might want to invest in your company," said Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York.

"This message is contradictory at best and patently unfair at worst."

It passed by a vote of 413 to 11, with Maloney's support.

The push to loosen SEC rules kicked off Wednesday when the House passed two related bills, also with bipartisan support.

One would raise the threshold for the number of shareholders that trigger forcing a bank to go public.

The other would exempt small public offerings of up to $50 million in any 12-month period from costly registration requirements.

The current exemption threshold stands at $5 million.

The bills face an uncertain future in the Democratically held Senate, although President Barack Obama has proposed similar measures.