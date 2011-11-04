(Repeats to fix spelling of Carolyn in paragraph 10)
Nov 3 Two bills that make it easier for small
businesses to raise money through small stakes and advertising
passed the House on Thursday with bipartisan support.
The bills are part of a broader House effort to relax
capital raising restrictions imposed by the Securities and
Exchange Commission that many say make it too hard for small
businesses to access investor funds and boost the economy.
"We can protect and inspire confidence in the investor
community as well as allow small businesses, those companies
most critical to our economy, to gain the capital needed to
expand, compete and thrive," said North Carolina Republican
Patrick McHenry, who sponsored one of the bills.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is separately
undertaking a review of its regulations to see if they unduly
restrain emerging companies' growth and whether they are still
relevant as companies seek to raise capital in new ways.
The first House bill, passed by a vote of 407 to 17, would
create a registration exemption for private businesses to use
crowdfunding -- a capital raising technique where investors
take small stakes in companies over the Internet.
That measure, introduced by McHenry, would allow companies
to raise up to $2 million annually from investors pledging no
more than $10,000 or 10 percent of their annual income.
Senator Scott Brown introduced similar legislation in the
Senate yesterday.
A democratic aide said that Senate Banking Chairman Tim
Johnson is considering calling a hearing, but remains
undecided. The aide said Johnson wants to strike the right
balance between protecting investors and providing access to
capital.
The second bill, introduced by Republican Kevin McCarthy,
would eliminate the ban on general solicitation that keeps
privately held businesses from advertising securities sales to
accredited investors.
"Our current system tells businesses 'go out and create
jobs' but don't tell people who might want to invest in your
company," said Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York.
"This message is contradictory at best and patently unfair
at worst."
It passed by a vote of 413 to 11, with Maloney's support.
The push to loosen SEC rules kicked off Wednesday when the
House passed two related bills, also with bipartisan support.
One would raise the threshold for the number of
shareholders that trigger forcing a bank to go public.
The other would exempt small public offerings of up to $50
million in any 12-month period from costly registration
requirements.
The current exemption threshold stands at $5 million.
The bills face an uncertain future in the Democratically
held Senate, although President Barack Obama has proposed
similar measures.