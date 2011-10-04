* Corker says OCC nominee has answered his concerns

* Unclear when Senate may vote on the nomination

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 A key U.S. senator said on Tuesday that he no longer has concerns about President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the agency overseeing national banks, and that he would not block a vote on the nomination.

Last month, Senator Bob Corker said he was concerned Thomas Curry would not be independent enough of the Obama administration to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which is an independent bank regulator.

In an interview on Tuesday, Corker, a Republican and member of the Senate Banking Committee, said he has since met with Curry and that he no longer has those fears.

"As far as I'm concerned it is fine to bring his nomination up," he said. "We have no problems with him, he knows that. It was just a situation of sitting down. You want the OCC to be totally independent of the Treasury."

The OCC regulates national banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Bank of America (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N).

Curry's ability to soothe Corker's concerns removes a big impediment to a vote on his nomination.

It remains unclear, however, when a vote will be held and a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid did not immediately return a request for comment.

Republicans could still block a vote on Curry as part of broader objections to the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law or over other policy disagreements.

Corker said, however, he is not aware of any opposition to Curry.

Curry was nominated for the job in June and the Senate Banking Committee voted to approve his nomination on Sept. 8. At that meeting, Corker voiced his concerns about Curry's "strength" and independence.

The two subsequently met on Sept. 14 to further discuss the nomination.

"I assure you that if confirmed as the Comptroller of the Currency, I will zealously preserve the independence of the OCC from all undue external influences," Curry wrote to Corker in a Sept. 22 letter.

Curry is one of several nominees to head agencies playing important roles under the Dodd-Frank law whose nominations are still pending in the Senate.

The Banking Committee also voted on Sept. 8 to send to the Senate floor the nomination of Martin Gruenberg to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Senator Richard Shelby, the leading Republican on the Banking Committee, has said he supports Gruenberg's nomination.

Republicans are unlikely to allow a vote on Gruenberg until President Obama names nominees to fill two other empty spots on the FDIC board.

On Thursday, the Banking Committee will vote on the nomination of Richard Cordray to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a new agency that oversees products like credit cards and mortgages.

Republicans have threatened to block a vote by the full Senate on any CFPB nominee until changes are made to the structure of the bureau, changes which Democrats say are attempts to weaken the new regulator. (Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Tim Dobbyn)