WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency said on Wednesday that it is
devoting significant resources to help smaller, community
lenders fend off cyber attacks, after hackers attacked many
major U.S. banks last year.
Community banks often rely on outside providers for
information technology services and may lack the resources or
expertise to guard against cyber threats, Comptroller of the
Currency Thomas Curry said.
He said his office has established a senior position to
coordinate with other government agencies and the private sector
on systemic cyber concerns, and it has teams of supervisors
focused on information-technology security at the largest banks.
"We have much work to do as regulators to make sure the
banks and thrifts we supervise are doing everything necessary to
protect themselves," Curry said in prepared remarks for a speech
in Washington.
"It's important to remember that cyber security is a safety
and soundness issue, and more specifically, an example of
operational risk," he said.
Curry said that regulators also would be assessing whether
they have the right powers to guard against hacking attacks and
that, if necessary, they could ask Congress for more authority.
A series of so-called "denial of service" attacks in the
last year repeatedly took down the websites of major U.S. banks.
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup
and Bank of America were targeted, forcing banks to
spend millions to fend off hackers.
In July, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, an industry group, organized a simulated cyber
attack to test how banks would respond to such threats. The
drill, named Quantum Dawn 2, also looped in a number of U.S.
regulatory and security officials.
"This is not a problem that can be addressed by one agency
alone or by any one institution acting on its own," Curry said.
The OCC has been working with many banks and their
third-party service providers to anticipate and prepare for
attacks, Curry said.