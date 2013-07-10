WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. consumer watchdog
on Wednesday warned lenders it will crack down on unfair and
misleading debt collection practices, part of growing scrutiny
of how financial firms treat consumers who owe them money.
Banks and third-party companies that try to get consumers to
repay debt cannot lie about the amount of debt owed, falsely
threaten lawsuits, or mislead consumers about how repaying debt
will affect their credit scores, the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau said in notices published on Wednesday.
The bureau also said it would add consumers' comments about
their experience with debt collectors to its database of
complaints about financial products.
"While many debt collectors play by the rules and treat
customers fairly and respectfully, others try to get ahead by
flouting the rules," bureau Director Richard Cordray said in
prepared remarks for a hearing on debt collection in Portland,
Maine.
"Our job is to root out bad actors and protect consumers
against unfair, deceptive or abusive practices and other legal
violations," he said.
The consumer bureau, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and
charged with protecting Americans from financial scams, began
supervising debt collectors in January. The bureau said it
oversees about 60 percent of the industry as measured by annual
receipts.
Scrutiny of debt collectors has grown in the years following
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, when many Americans lost jobs or
ran into other hardships and fell behind on payments.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday levied a record
penalty of $3.2 million against Expert Global Solutions, the
world's largest debt collection agency. The FTC said the company
harassed debtors by calling them multiple times a day, sometimes
after being told they had reached the wrong person.
In May, California's attorney general sued JPMorgan Chase
, saying it "robo-signed" legal documents to collect
credit card debt from thousands of customers.
The consumer bureau said on Wednesday that it would go after
banks and third-party collectors for other unfair, deceptive or
abusive practices.
For example, the bureau said companies sometimes tell a
borrower that repaying a debt will improve his or her credit
score. In reality, the debt may be too old to be included in a
credit report, and repaying it would not improve that score.
The bureau also published letters to help consumers dispute
debts they do not believe they owe, restrict when and how debt
collectors may contact them, and force collectors to stop
contacting them.