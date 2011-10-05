* Poor economy weighing on consumers
* Credit card payment delinquencies improve
* Other types of debt show deterioration
By Dave Clarke
Oct 5 More U.S. consumers made their credit
card payments on time in the second quarter but delinquencies
grew for other categories of debt such as auto loans, according
to data released on Wednesday by the American Bankers
Association.
The group said consumers continue to struggle with the poor
economy and high gasoline and food prices.
"It's hard to envision significant improvements in
delinquency rates this year given the sluggish economy and
falling consumer sentiment," ABA Chief Economist James Chessen
said in a statement.
The delinquency rate on credit cards issued by banks fell
to 3.22 percent in the second quarter from 3.4 percent in the
first quarter of 2011, according to the ABA. A year ago that
delinquency rate was 3.62 percent.
Consumers fared worse in the second quarter in several
other areas measured by the ABA.
A broader delinquency measure, which includes 11 categories
such as payments on auto and home equity loans, rose to 2.88
percent in the second quarter from 2.71 percent during the
first three months of the year.
During the second quarter of 2010 this broader delinquency
measure stood at 3 percent.
The ABA defines delinquency as a payment that is 30 days or
more overdue.
While the survey does not include traditional mortgage
payments, the ABA said delinquent payments on debt related to
owning a home also rose.
For example, delinquency rates on home equity loans climbed
to 4.38 percent from 4.12 percent in the first quarter.
The group said the poor economy is putting pressure on
consumers.
The unemployment rate stands at 9.1 percent and government
officials have struggled to implement policies to spur economic
growth and to help the troubled housing market.
President Barack Obama has sent Congress a $447 billion
jobs plan but it appears to be going nowhere because of
opposition from Republicans to large parts of the proposal.
On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned
the economy is "close to faltering."
(Reporting by Dave Clarke in Washington D.C.; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)