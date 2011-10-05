* Poor economy weighing on consumers

* Credit card payment delinquencies improve

* Other types of debt show deterioration

By Dave Clarke

Oct 5 More U.S. consumers made their credit card payments on time in the second quarter but delinquencies grew for other categories of debt such as auto loans, according to data released on Wednesday by the American Bankers Association.

The group said consumers continue to struggle with the poor economy and high gasoline and food prices.

"It's hard to envision significant improvements in delinquency rates this year given the sluggish economy and falling consumer sentiment," ABA Chief Economist James Chessen said in a statement.

The delinquency rate on credit cards issued by banks fell to 3.22 percent in the second quarter from 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to the ABA. A year ago that delinquency rate was 3.62 percent.

Consumers fared worse in the second quarter in several other areas measured by the ABA.

A broader delinquency measure, which includes 11 categories such as payments on auto and home equity loans, rose to 2.88 percent in the second quarter from 2.71 percent during the first three months of the year.

During the second quarter of 2010 this broader delinquency measure stood at 3 percent.

The ABA defines delinquency as a payment that is 30 days or more overdue.

While the survey does not include traditional mortgage payments, the ABA said delinquent payments on debt related to owning a home also rose.

For example, delinquency rates on home equity loans climbed to 4.38 percent from 4.12 percent in the first quarter.

The group said the poor economy is putting pressure on consumers.

The unemployment rate stands at 9.1 percent and government officials have struggled to implement policies to spur economic growth and to help the troubled housing market.

President Barack Obama has sent Congress a $447 billion jobs plan but it appears to be going nowhere because of opposition from Republicans to large parts of the proposal.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned the economy is "close to faltering." (Reporting by Dave Clarke in Washington D.C.; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)