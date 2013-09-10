WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. bank regulators said
Tuesday deposits in foreign branches of U.S. banks are not
covered by U.S. deposit insurance, clearing up confusion over
new rules in Britain.
In some countries, including the United States, individuals
with bank deposits have preference over general creditors when a
bank fails. In the United States, foreign deposits have not
received preferred treatment.
In 2012, Britain's Financial Services Authority called for
British depositors in the U.S. and other non-European banks to
be treated no worse than domestic depositors in the event of a
bank failure.
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) clarified on
Tuesday that while foreign depositors in U.S. banks could have
the same preference over other creditors that U.S. depositors
receive, deposits in foreign branches would not qualify for U.S.
deposit insurance.
"The final rule protects the deposit insurance fund, while
at the same time recognizing both the FDIC's commitment to
maintaining financial stability through the prompt payment of
deposit insurance and the evolving nature of the global banking
system," FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said.
The confusion centered around the British recommendation
that banks comply by making deposits "dually payable," or
payable both in Britain and the U.S. Other options, including
replacing British branches with subsidiaries, were less
appealing to U.S. banks.
U.S. regulators sought to clarify that even if banks changed
contracts to ensure British deposits were payable in the United
States, those deposits would not be eligible for deposit
insurance here.
FDIC officials said U.S. banks hold about $1 trillion in
foreign-branch deposits, about 40 percent of which is in the UK.
The FDIC proposed similar language in February and finalized
it on Tuesday. Banks did not object to the proposed change but
warned they could face litigation risks if they made foreign
deposits payable in the United States, FDIC officials said.