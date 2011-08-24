* Minimum data reporting rules by end 2012
* Extra demands in "next generation" repositories to fill
"data gaps"
* Identity tags on derivatives trades by end 2012
* Banks say they want a single global repository
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 24 Banks must report a minimum set
of data on their derivatives trades from the end of next year to
help regulators monitor financial stability and spot abuses, a
draft plan from market supervisors and central bankers said on
Wednesday.
Regulators want a full picture of the $600 trillion
off-exchange derivatives market at all times by requiring banks
to provide transaction details to repositories.
Supervisors were alarmed during the financial crisis when
they were not able to quickly see who was exposed to U.S. bank
Lehman Brothers when it collapsed in September 2008, which
hampered their policy response.
The Group of 20 leading economies (G20) called in 2009 for
derivatives to be centrally cleared and transactions reported to
repositories by the end of 2012.
Several repositories have already been set up for different
types of derivatives, such as the Trade Information Warehouse
for credit default swaps and the Equity Derivatives Reporting
Repository, both run by U.S. DTCC.
The Committee on Payment and Settlement Systems (CPSS) of
central bankers and the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) want lenders to report trades according to
global minimum requirements from the end of 2012.
Current formats are based on voluntary agreements with banks
and regulators wanting a consistent set of information.
"The proposed requirements and data formats will apply to
both market participants reporting to trade repositories and to
trade repositories reporting to the public and to regulators,"
the CPSS-IOSCO report said.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), a
banking lobby, backed global reporting requirements but wants
this done to a single global repository rather than having to
report the same data to several repositories.
"This is even more important in the foreign exchange
industry, where there are large numbers of transactions and
participants, and the industry is being proactive in developing
a trade repository solution," said James Kemp, managing director
of AFME's global FX division.
Regulators in some parts of the world like the EU are
pushing for repositories on their turf to ensure full and speedy
access to sensitive data in times of market turbulence.
DATA GAPS
Information going beyond the minimum requirements will also
be needed in "next generation repositories" to fill "data gaps"
that make it harder to spot systemic risks, the report said.
"The report also finds that certain information
currently not supported by TRs would be helpful in assessing
systemic risk and financial stability," it added.
The extra details would include:
-- current exposure, netting and collateralisation details
on bilateral portfolios of off-exchange transactions;
-- current market values of individual open OTC derivatives
transactions;
-- information on collateral assets that are applied to OTC
derivatives portfolios, including the valuation and disposition
of these assets.
Frederic Hervo, a CPSS member from the Banque de France,
said that so far there is no deadline for reporting this "value
added" information above the planned minimum requirements.
CPSS-IOSCO also wants a global system for tagging each trade
to identify the counterparties from the end of 2012.
"What would be consistent is to have an international legal
entity identifiers in place when the minimum reporting
requirements are enforceable," Hervo said.
Regulators also want progress on a global system for
classifying OTC derivatives contracts by the end of next year,
Hervo added.
Banks face higher data collection costs and Hervo said they
have an opportunity in the public consultation to air their
views on costs and benefits of what is being proposed.
