By Huw Jones and Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 7 The United States and Europe
may lose derivatives business to Asia because they are too slow
in finalising critical rules for the industry, a top markets
official said on Wednesday.
"There will be some regulatory arbitrage that will occur,"
Larry Thompson, managing director of transatlantic securities
clearing house DTCC, told reporters.
"There could be a race to the bottom," he said.
U.S. regulators are likely to miss a globally-agreed end of
2012 deadline for rules to curb risks in the $700 trillion
off-exchange, or over-the-counter (OTC), derivatives sector,
said Thompson.
The European Union is also slower than expected in
finalising similar reforms while Asian countries like Hong Kong
with "smaller and nimbler markets" will meet the deadline,
Thompson said.
Such regulatory certainty in Asian countries will lure some
business from the West.
"There is an opportunity there, you might see business
moving in that direction as people are looking for certainty on
this," Thompson said.
World leaders have agreed that the bulk of OTC derivatives
should be standardised, centrally cleared and traded on
electronic platforms with transactions reported to a trade
repository.
Thompson said lawmakers should get the sequencing right and
start with finalising repository rules, followed by deciding
which contracts must be cleared and traded on an exchange.
TRADE REPOSITORY
The warning came as the DTCC, a not-for-profit U.S.
organisation owned by 300 users, announced it has launched a
global OTC interest rate derivatives repository based in London.
It already operates a repository for credit default swaps
and equity derivatives, with plans to launch repositories for
foreign exchange and commodity derivatives next year.
Regulators want to force OTC dealing banks to use trade
repositories -- industry-administered databases that record the
terms of individual OTC swaps -- to make OTC trading more
transparent and easier to monitor and regulate.
Interest rate swaps are a top priority for regulators as
they constitute by far the largest OTC asset class with some
$554 trillion of contracts outstanding.
The launch, which puts DTCC into competition with ICAP
subsidiary Trioptima which offers an IRS repository, is
supported by 15 of the world's largest dealing banks, including
Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and
Morgan Stanley.
"DTCC is committed to partnering with the OTC derivatives
community and supervisory authorities to establish effective
global solutions that strengthen the infrastructure for trading
OTC derivatives instruments and help protect the safety and
stability of the global OTC derivatives market," said Stewart
Macbeth, chief executive of DTCC Deriv/Serv.
EU LEADERSHIP
The aim of repositories is to allow regulators to see who is
exposed to each derivatives contract and quickly assess fallout
if a trader goes bust, a lesson learned from the collapse of
Lehman Brothers bank in 2008.
Thompson said 98 percent of CDS trades are reported to its
repository which is open to regulators from across the world. In
October 37 authorities made 2,667 transaction searches.
But U.S. rules being finalised under the Dodd-Frank reform
will force American repositories like DTCC to obtain
indemnification from each foreign regulator before they can
access data, a step Thompson expects them to refuse to do.
Thompson fears the European Union will retaliate and insist
on EU-based repositories, a step banks say would fragment
markets and bump up costs.
Thompson said there is cross-party backing in Congress to
scrap the indemnification rule in a "technical corrections bill"
to amend the 2,300 page Dodd-Frank Act which he expects in 2013.
He urged the EU to take a "leadership position" and not
insert indemnification clauses in its own derivatives rules.
