WASHINGTON Feb 8 Michael Dunn, known for his independence in decision-making at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has joined the Washington D.C.-based law and lobbying firm of Patton Boggs as a senior policy advisor.
Dunn, who spent seven years at the U.S. futures regulator as a commissioner and a stint as acting chairman, would help the firm in its work dealing with federal regulators such as his former employer, both in the rule-making process and in compliance and oversight.
Dunn was a pivotal figure during his time at the CFTC. He was the swing vote last October when the agency passed, 3-2, its controversial measure to curb excessive speculation. Despite voting in favor of the rule, he blasted position limits as a dangerous distraction from bigger issues.
"Regulatory agencies should be accessible to the businesses and industries they regulate," Dunn said in a statement. "I look forward to helping clients navigate complex regulatory processes and agencies."
The CFTC remains months behind implementing dozens of swaps new rules required under the Dodd-Frank law passed by Congress in 2010. (Reporting By Christopher Doering; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
