WASHINGTON Aug 29 U.S. bank earnings rose to a
record-high $42.2 billion during the second quarter as trading
income jumped and banks reduced the funds they set aside in case
of losses.
The chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Martin
Gruenberg, said his agency's quarterly report showed continued
improvement after the 2007-2009 financial crisis threatened
banks' health.
"Asset quality continues to recover, loan balances are
trending up, fewer institutions are unprofitable...and the
number of failures is significantly below levels of a year ago,"
Gruenberg said on Thursday.
Growth in bank revenue, however, is still sluggish, he said.
Regulators also remain concerned that banks, struggling in the
current environment of low interest rates, are buying high-yield
assets without paying enough attention to the risks.
Bank earnings rose $7.8 billion, or 23 percent, compared to
the same quarter in 2012, the FDIC reported.
Compared to a year ago, when the industry was hit with
losses on credit derivatives, trading income spiked during the
second quarter, which ended in June.
Banks also cut the amount they set aside in case of losses
on loans to $8.6 billion, a reduction of $5.6 billion, or 40
percent, the FDIC said.
Net operating revenue during the quarter was $170.6 billion,
up $4.9 billion, or 3 percent, from a year earlier, the FDIC
said.
Banks still face a number of obstacles. Gruenberg said the
industry has nearly exhausted its ability to drive earnings
growth by cutting loan-loss provisions, which has been a trend
in recent years.
It is also unclear how a slew of regulations called for in
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law will affect bank
performance in the near term.
Further, some of the biggest banks are working through
ongoing legal challenges and could face steep fees and penalties
in the coming months. JPMorgan Chase, in particular, has
come under scrutiny for everything from its hiring practices in
China to its handling of the "London Whale" fiasco last year.