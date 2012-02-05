* U.S. under pressure to tweak Volcker's global reach
* EU mulls tougher conditions on non-EU countries
* Asia looks on from sidelines, banks unsure what to do
By Huw Jones
Feb 5 The United States is coming to be
seen as a global threat, acting unilaterally with aggressive new
market rules that critics say will hurt U.S. firms, foreign
banks, and international markets in one swoop.
The new buzzword in the financial world is
"extraterritoriality", or ET. The idea that a government can
exercise its authority beyond its borders.
The fear is that after the 2007-2009 financial crisis that
roiled global markets, some countries will engage in an arms
race of tough financial reforms in order to be seen as the
safest capital markets, and will haphazardly foist their own
rules on other nations.
Despite its talk of a global level playing field, the United
States is being portrayed as a rogue country, with its unmatched
Volcker rule to curtail banks' risky trades and its accelerated
timetable to put in place new derivatives reforms.
The backlash has gained force in recent weeks.
International finance ministers are taking up their concerns
with the U.S. finance bosses, Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"At this time of financial market stress, I want to ensure
this regulatory dialogue supports cooperation aimed at
minimising any unintended consequences of regulatory reforms on
either side of the Atlantic," UK Finance Minister George Osborne
wrote to Bernanke late last month.
Japan and Canada also fear that unless non-U.S. firms are
exempted from the Volcker rule, trading in their own government
bonds would be crimped.
EU financial services chief Michel Barnier is expected to
raise the Volcker rule issue with Geithner this month.
To be sure, the EU has its own unmatched aggressive reforms.
They include harsh proposals for credit raters, hedge funds, and
its MiFID law that would only let non-EU firms do business in
the bloc on condition that their home rules are equivalent to EU
rules and that they offer reciprocal market access rights.
The unprecedented volume of new rules across the world has
made overlaps inevitable but unwinding them may not be easy or
so fast.
"Extraterritorial stuff is causing trouble, slowing things
down. Many are now waking up to the Volcker rule but it would
need Congress to change legislation," said an international
regulatory official, who could not speak on the record due to
political sensitivities.
David Lawton, acting director of markets at the UK
Financial Services Authority, said last week that it would take
"years and years and years of analysis" for regulators to
determine if regimes are equivalent.
U.S. firms are also chafing at what they see as overly tough
domestic derivatives proposals that do not have enough
extraterritorial reach to ensure their foreign rivals don't get
the upper hand.
"I would call it a competitive nightmare," said one attorney
at a Wall Street bank who was not authorized to speak on the
record. "In Europe, the U.S. banks are going to be on the
Dodd-Frank playing field, and European banks are going to be on
a very different playing field, which is much less tilted
against them."
DERIVATIVES DIVIDE
Efforts by the Group of 20 leading economies to shine a
light on a $700 trillion derivatives market that magnified
problems at collapsed bank Lehman Brothers and AIG, the
U.S. insurer that had to be rescued, are also stoking concerns
about regulatory overreach despite strenuous efforts by EU and
U.S. regulators to avoid this.
The United States is roughly a year ahead of Europe on its
new derivatives framework, with Asia significantly lagging
behind with its own reforms.
The European Union is annoyed its central banks won't be
exempt from derivatives clearing requirements in the United
States. The outcome is that the Fed is unlikely to be exempt
from the bloc's derivatives requirements in a similar fashion.
And while the EU and United States are engaged in
hand-to-hand combat, Asia is left watching from the sidelines,
causing both confusion and a risk of capital flight.
"Multinational banks out in Asia are entitled in some ways
to feel like ducks in a shooting range," said Alan Ewins, a
partner at Allen & Overy lawfirm in Hong Kong.
But the emerging uneven regulatory framework already has
banks thinking about setting up vehicles to book business in
Asia to avoid EU and U.S. rules, said Chris Bates, head of
financial services at Clifford Chance law firm in London.
DETENTE POSSIBLE?
Last week, Geithner held a press conference and acknowledged
the extraterritoriality tensions.
He warned other nations not to adopt rules that are softer
in order to poach business from U.S. markets, while also saying
regulators need to figure out a sensible way to apply disjointed
rules.
"And because in some areas U.S. reforms are tougher or just
different from the rules forthcoming in other markets, we need
to figure out a sensible way to apply those rules to the foreign
operations of U.S. firms and the U.S. operations of foreign
firms," Geithner told reporters on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
released a report saying that there may be kinks to work out
with international derivatives reforms.
The 153-page report said, "It is still too early to
determine precisely where there is alignment internationally and
where there may be gaps or inconsistencies."
In a dissent to the report, Republican CFTC commissioner
Scott O'Malia said while there is global coordination,
"significant questions remain regarding the extraterritorial
application of the specific rulemakings currently underway at
the Commissions."
"Further, significant questions remain regarding the pace of
rulemakings among the various regulatory bodies going forward,"
he said.
International market players welcomed Geithner's remarks and
the CFTC-SEC report as an encouraging sign that the United
States is officially recognizing that something must be done
about the dangers of inconsistent reforms.
"The CFTC paper shows that people are waking up to the
issues of extraterritoriality, and throwing the burden back to
the Financial Stability Board to create common standards," said
Alex McDonald, chief executive of the Wholesale Markets Brokers'
Association based in London.
The FSB is the G20 regulatory task force charged with
implementing pledges to reform banks and markets after the
financial crisis.
"It's finally a recognition you need a way of recognizing
each other's rules and it's the first time I've seen this
recognized formally," McDonald said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones in London, Rachel Armstrong in
Singapore, and Alexandra Alper and Christopher Doering in
Washington; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)