* NYSE, ICE chiefs criticize two European Commission plans

* 'Capital is not patriotic' -NYSE Euronext's Niederauer

* Transaction tax, open access to clearing in focus (Adds analyst, shares)

By Jonathan Spicer

Nov 3 NYSE Euronext NYX.N joined IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) in criticizing European proposals to introduce a transaction tax and to offer customers a choice on where to clear trades, with each of the exchanges warning they could pack up and move offices if necessary.

"Capital is not patriotic and the markets are indeed global, and capital can flow across borders pretty easily," Duncan Niederauer, chief executive of NYSE Euronext, said on Thursday. NYSE Euronext runs markets across Europe as well as London's Liffe venue.

In October, the European Commission said it would push the G20 summit this month to forge agreement on a global financial transaction tax.

The Commission, meanwhile, also proposed a revamping of European Union trading rules to allow banks and brokers to clear their trades through their clearer of choice, rather than in-house at an exchange.

Both ideas would likely affect trading volumes at companies such as ICE and Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), which run big exchanges and clearinghouses.

At the same time, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext are in talks with European Union antitrust regulators to win approval for their $9 billion merger deal, announced in February. [ID:nL5E7M319]

The two European proposals would "lead to a flight from Europe of trading, and ultimately more volatility and more fracturing of markets, and really have a lot of unintended consequences," ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher said on Wednesday.

ICE, which is based in Atlanta, runs European operations out of the UK because of its laws and its convenient time zone, Sprecher said.

"But other than that there is no natural reason for us to be in the UK. It could easily move if there were changes in market structure that were disadvantageous to hedgers and the ultimate users of the market, to some other domicile," Sprecher said on a conference call discussing third-quarter results.

"It is there as a privilege I believe to the UK, and not a right, and we will be discussing that with European regulators." [ID:nN1E7A015L]

Niederauer, also discussing quarterly results on a call with analysts and reporters, said: "I in large part agree."

The transaction tax could potentially increase volatility and widen price spreads, he said, "but ultimately all of these decisions will inevitably lead to jurisdiction shopping."

The transaction tax plan, pushed by Germany and France, comes after calls for banks and investors, rather than taxpayers, to fund their own bailouts. The idea has been around for some time and came back into vogue during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister David Cameron said he believed a transaction tax would not be adopted in the short term and would only work if it were implemented on a global basis. [ID:nS8E7M2003]

The trading reform is known as MiFID, or markets in financial instruments directive.

The Commission has said the current "vertical" model may present advantages in terms of coordination, but it may also introduce inefficiencies with respect to competition and price transparency.

"I wouldn't view them as idle threats, I think they're realistic threats," Sang Lee, managing partner specializing in market structure at Boston-based consultancy Aite Group, said of the CEO comments.

"The regulators realize that most of these firms ... are global entities, so if they need to move headquarters it's entirely possible."

Niederauer said it is still early in the MiFID process.

"My guess is that if the vertical silo is ever going to be encouraged to go in the direction of being horizontal, that is something that the markets will do together and in concert rather than one region at a time," he said.

NYSE Euronext shares closed up 6.1 percent at $27.08 on Thursday. ICE was up 4.2 percent at $127.81. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)