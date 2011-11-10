Nov 10 U.S. regulators closed a Georgia bank on Thursday, raising the total number of bank failures this year to 88.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said the Community Bank of Rockmart has been closed and its deposits will be assumed by Century Bank of Georgia in Cartersville.

The Rockmart bank had about $62.4 million in assets, the FDIC said, and only one branch.

On Saturday that branch will open as part of the Century Bank and current Rockmart customers will have full access to their accounts, the agency said.

Most of the banks that have failed so far this year have had less than $1 billion in assets, illustrating the problems facing small banks.

Georgia has been particularly hard hit with 23 of its banks being closed this year.

Many community banks have been hit hard by the sluggish economy and their exposure to the troubled commercial real estate market.

FDIC officials have said, however, that at the current pace there will be fewer failures this year than in 2010 when 157 banks were closed. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)