Nov 10 U.S. regulators closed a Georgia bank on
Thursday, raising the total number of bank failures this year
to 88.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said the Community Bank
of Rockmart has been closed and its deposits will be assumed by
Century Bank of Georgia in Cartersville.
The Rockmart bank had about $62.4 million in assets, the
FDIC said, and only one branch.
On Saturday that branch will open as part of the Century
Bank and current Rockmart customers will have full access to
their accounts, the agency said.
Most of the banks that have failed so far this year have
had less than $1 billion in assets, illustrating the problems
facing small banks.
Georgia has been particularly hard hit with 23 of its banks
being closed this year.
Many community banks have been hit hard by the sluggish
economy and their exposure to the troubled commercial real
estate market.
FDIC officials have said, however, that at the current pace
there will be fewer failures this year than in 2010 when 157
banks were closed.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)