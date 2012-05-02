PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 2 U.S. financial institutions are making good progress adding to their liquid assets, as required by the international Basel III agreement, the U.S. Federal Reserve's top official in charge of regulation said on Wednesday.
"As a whole, we're quite confident that our banks are well ahead of even our accelerated expectations," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said, adding that "stress tests" had helped give the U.S. central bank insight into capital levels at banks. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.