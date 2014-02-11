MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The Federal Reserve plans to vote next week on new standards for banks operating in the United States, including a proposal for foreign banks that has been heavily criticized by their home regulators.
The Fed's board on Feb. 18 will consider finalizing rules that require foreign banks with big U.S. operations, such as Deutsche Bank and Barclays, to group all their subsidiaries under a single holding company, according to a notice on the agency's website.
Those intermediate holding companies would have to meet the same capital standards as U.S. banks.
Some foreign bank regulators complained that the 2012 proposal would disadvantage foreign banks and could cause other jurisdictions to retaliate with tougher standards for some firms.
The board also will take up a 2011 proposal for tougher standards for domestic banks. That includes limits on banks' credit exposure to any single counterparty, part of an effort to reduce the risks posed by highly interconnected banks.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .