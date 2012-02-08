WASHINGTON Feb 8 The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it approved a portion of a South Korean bank merger that falls under its jurisdiction.

Last month South Korean regulators endorsed Hana Financial Group Inc's 3.9 trillion won ($3.49 billion) acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank. [ID: nL4E8CR1G8]

On Wednesday the Fed said that under U.S. banking laws it had to review the part of the deal that gives Hana an indirect controlling interest in KEB NY Financial Corp and KEB LA Financial Corp, which are based in New York and Los Angeles respectively.

The Fed said it did not believe the deal would have a negative impact on customers in the areas served by the two institutions.

With $157.1 billion in consolidated assets Hana Financial Group is the fourth largest bank in South Korea while Korea Exchange Bank is the country's fifth largest bank with $92 billion in assets, according to the Fed. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)