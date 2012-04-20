By Dave Clarke
April 20 The Federal Reserve on Friday announced
the creation of a panel of academics that will advise the
central bank on the annual stress tests it uses to determine the
health of the largest U.S. banks.
The council will focus on the models the Fed uses to gauge
how well large banks can withstand significant problems in the
economy and in financial markets.
The panel of six academics will be chaired by economics
professor Francis Diebold, of the University of Pennsylvania.
Diebold, an economist at the Fed during 1980s, was also an
executive at Morgan Stanley Investment Management during
2007 and 2008.
The tests are a key focus for the industry and Wall Street
watchdogs because they are used to decide whether banks can
boost stock dividends and whether they need to raise more
capital.
The tests apply to banks with more than $50 billion in
assets and in March the Fed released the results for the 19
largest banks.
Banks have raised questions about the methods used by the
Fed and whether they are too harsh. Earlier this month Fed
Governor Daniel Tarullo said the central bank is looking for
ways to get more feedback from industry officials and academics.
Also on Friday, the Fed said it will hold a conference in
September with industry officials and academics to discuss how
the tests are administered.
