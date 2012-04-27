* Banks particularly concerned with credit limit proposal
* Groups say large banks are needed
* Tarullo to meet with bank CEOs next week
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 27 The largest U.S. banks are
accusing the Federal Reserve of attempting to misuse its new
regulatory powers to shrink financial giants under the misguided
belief that "big is bad."
Lobbying groups representing the big banks are pushing back
against a set of proposed rules the Fed issued in December to
more closely scrutinize the firms and rein in their risk taking
after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
In a letter sent Friday, the groups said the Fed is going
too far and is proposing a set of policies on credit exposure
and capital standards that go against the intent of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
"We submit that an approach grounded in a 'too big' or 'big
is bad' concept is not only contrary to Congress' intent but is
misguided and detrimental to a sound, strong banking system and
a strong economy," the groups wrote.
The letter precedes a meeting next week between Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo and the CEOs of large banks, including JPMorgan's
Jamie Dimon, according to a person familiar with the plan.
The meeting was scheduled to talk about the Fed's annual
stress tests on the banks. The banks may try to press him on
other issues including their qualms with the December proposal
for managing large banks.
The letter was written by The Clearing House Association,
the American Bankers Association, the Financial Services Forum,
the Financial Services Roundtable and the Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association. Comments on the December
proposal are due Monday.
The Dodd-Frank law requires the Fed to write rules for
overseeing bank holding companies with more than $50 billion in
assets to ensure they are not engaging in risky activities that
could threaten the financial system.
The groups said the Fed "has set a course," however, to use
these new powers "to achieve indirectly what it was not
authorized to address directly - that is, precipitate a dramatic
reduction in the size of large banks through size-based
regulation."
Collectively the lobbying groups represent the largest U.S.
banks, including Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Wells Fargo & Co.
The salvo against the Fed is the latest example of tension
over whether there are too many large banks whose potential
failure poses a grave threat to the larger financial system.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher has taken a more extreme
position, recently proposing breaking up the five biggest U.S.
banks.
Tarullo, who has been the central bank's point man on
regulation, has been more moderate.
He has never publicly called for breaking up the largest
banks. But he has spooked the industry by questioning whether
banks can get so big that any future growth does not provide
value, through economies of scale, to the financial system or
economy.
"It is possible that a firm would need to be quite large and
diversified to achieve these economies, but still not as large
and diversified as some of today's firms have become," he said
in a September speech calling for more study of the issue.
In their letter, the groups argue that allowing banks of all
sizes benefits the economy and that the largest institutions can
provide services their smaller competitors can not.
"In the 21st century, companies served by international
banks compete in a global economic system, exporting finished
products, importing raw materials and components, and
establishing substantial operations abroad," the groups wrote.
"They need banks that are competitive around the world and are
able to meet quickly and efficiently a wide range of financial
needs."
The 161-page letter gets deep into the details of the rule
and of particular concern to the banks is a Fed proposal to
limit the credit exposure of big banks to a single counterparty
as a percentage of the firm's regulatory capital.
The credit exposure between the largest of the big banks
would be subject to an even tighter limit. A bank with more than
$500 billion in consolidated assets could not have a credit
exposure of more than 10 percent to another bank of that size.
The letter calls this proposal "unrealistic and
one-dimensional" and that, among other things, it miscalculates
the threats posed by exposure to derivative markets.
The groups also contend the Fed has offered no explanation
for why the 10 percent threshold is necessary.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Andrew Hay)