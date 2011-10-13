* Democrats want probe of whether banks coordinated fees
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 House Democrats on Thursday
called on the Justice Department to investigate whether large
banks are coordinating new fees in violation of antitrust
laws.
Representative Peter Welch said public statements by big
banks and trade groups raise questions about whether firms have
colluded on hikes in debit card fees and other monthly account
charges.
Banks have been hit by two waves of legislation in the past
three years, on credit and debit cards, that have restrained
their ability to charge billions of dollars in fees.
Most recently, the Durbin amendment went into effect on
Oct. 1 and cut by nearly half the average amount banks can
charge merchants when customers swipe their debit cards.
Bank of America (BAC.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), and JPMorgan
Chase (JPM.N) have responded to the crackdowns by announcing
they are testing or planning monthly debit card fees.
Welch and other Democrats sent a letter to U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder that outlined examples of the American
Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers
Association, and other trade groups saying that new fees are
inevitable.
"We are concerned that communications between banks and
bank associations that may amount to price signaling or
collusion have occurred in the wake of Congressional action to
reform debit card swipe fees," the letter said.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The pressure from Democrats comes as other House lawmakers
are trying to repeal the Durbin amendment.
Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Bill Owens on
Wednesday introduced legislation to repeal the swipe fee rule,
calling it a form of price controls that harm both consumers
and the bank industry.
"These legislatively enacted price controls have compelled
banks to charge consumers higher (and in some cases new) fees
to make up for lost revenue," Chaffetz said in a statement.
