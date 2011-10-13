* Democrats want probe of whether banks coordinated fees
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 House Democrats on Thursday
called on the Justice Department to investigate whether large
banks are coordinating new fees in violation of antitrust
laws.
Representative Peter Welch said public statements by big
banks and trade groups raise questions about whether financial
firms have colluded on fee increases to make up for revenues
lost because of a new cap on debit card swipe fees.
The letter is the latest battle over the Durbin amendment,
which went into effect on Oct. 1 and cut by nearly half the
amount banks can charge merchants when customers swipe their
debit cards.
The amendment has been a boon to retailers and an
aggravation for the banks who stand to lose billions of dollars
in annual revenues.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) recently announced they are testing
or planning new monthly debit card fees.
Welch and other Democrats sent a letter to U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder that outlined examples of the American
Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers
Association and other trade groups saying new fees are
inevitable.
"We are concerned that communications between banks and
bank associations that may amount to price signaling or
collusion have occurred in the wake of Congressional action to
reform debit card swipe fees," the letter said.
Justice Department spokeswoman Gina Talamona said the
agency received the letter and will respond as appropriate.
JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America declined to comment. A
Wells Fargo representative was adamant the company's fee
decisions were independent.
"We are trying to cover the cost of providing debit card
services," said Lisa Westermann, a spokeswoman for the bank.
Bank of America's new fees on debit card use begin early
next year, while JPMorgan Chase's pilot is already in effect.
Wells Fargo's pilot begins on Friday.
AMPLE WARNINGS
Senator Dick Durbin and other Democrats who supported the
swipe fee limits have been quick to slam the banks for
introducing new charges. But the financial industry has said
lawmakers were aware the fee limits were a gift to retailers
and potentially harmful to consumers.
"It's ironic that Congressman Welch and some members of
Congress continue to feign surprise and outrage at the
consequences of an amendment that they themselves advocated at
the behest of giant retail," said Trish Wexler, spokeswoman for
the Electronic Payments Coalition, which is made up of banks
and credit card companies.
MF Global policy analyst Jaret Seiberg expressed skepticism
about the charges, drawing a distinction between collusion,
which is illegal, and successive fee changes by companies -- a
practice he says is common.
"It seems highly unlikely that bankers would (collude) when
they know the political spotlight is shining all over this
issue," he said.
PUSH FROM BOTH SIDES
The pressure from Democrats comes as other House lawmakers
try to repeal the Durbin amendment.
Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Bill Owens
introduced legislation on Wednesday to repeal the swipe fee
rule, calling it a form of price control that harms both
consumers and the banking industry.
"These legislatively enacted price controls have compelled
banks to charge consumers higher (and in some cases new) fees
to make up for lost revenue," Chaffetz said in a statement.
Some market watchers see the issue as a distraction.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Gardner had clear
instructions for investors contemplating the ongoing battle to
repeal the Durbin amendment or scrutinize banks further.
"Ignore the noise," he said in a note.
