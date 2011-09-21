* Quote fees a way to deal with high-frequency-official
* Consolidated audit trail a top priority-official
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. securities regulators
are still considering new fees for the heavy quote traffic that
enters the marketplace, and establishing a real-time audit of
all trading activity is now a top priority, an official said on
Wednesday.
David Shillman, associate director of the Securities and
Exchange Commission's trading and markets division, said the
agency is "thinking through" the fee quote idea that was raised
last year, adding it understands how important large order
providers are to the functioning of the marketplace.
Since "a high amount of message traffic is ultimately
canceled before execution, an argument can be made that
exchanges should either charge per message or charge for
excessive messages," Shillman said at a SIFMA conference.
He said it was one possible solution to the debate over
high-frequency trading, the ultra-fast short-term trading
technique that adds much liquidity to the marketplace and that
some say could disadvantage longer-term investors.
Addressing the so-called consolidated audit trail, which
has attracted criticism because it is to track trading in real
time and is to cost billions of dollars to establish, Shillman
said he could envision times when real-time data could stop
abusive behavior.
He added that the SEC is cognizant of the industry's cost
concerns.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek)