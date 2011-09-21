* Quote fees a way to deal with high-frequency-official

* Consolidated audit trail a top priority-official

NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. securities regulators are still considering new fees for the heavy quote traffic that enters the marketplace, and establishing a real-time audit of all trading activity is now a top priority, an official said on Wednesday.

David Shillman, associate director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's trading and markets division, said the agency is "thinking through" the fee quote idea that was raised last year, adding it understands how important large order providers are to the functioning of the marketplace.

Since "a high amount of message traffic is ultimately canceled before execution, an argument can be made that exchanges should either charge per message or charge for excessive messages," Shillman said at a SIFMA conference.

He said it was one possible solution to the debate over high-frequency trading, the ultra-fast short-term trading technique that adds much liquidity to the marketplace and that some say could disadvantage longer-term investors.

Addressing the so-called consolidated audit trail, which has attracted criticism because it is to track trading in real time and is to cost billions of dollars to establish, Shillman said he could envision times when real-time data could stop abusive behavior.

He added that the SEC is cognizant of the industry's cost concerns. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek)