WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. financial regulators
proposed requiring lenders to accept private flood insurance on
Friday as part of rules needed to implement a 2012 law that
revamps a federal flood insurance program.
The Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act called for
changes to a government-run program that allowed many homeowners
to buy subsidized flood insurance, after lawmakers decided the
program's costs had become unsustainable.
Five agencies, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
Farm Credit Administration, issued proposals to implement
portions of the law.
They called for lenders to put in escrow all flood insurance
payments and fees for loans secured by residential real estate
and said lenders could charge for force-placed insurance if
borrowers let their own flood insurance lapse.
Flood insurance has been a thorny problem for U.S.
officials. Private insurance companies often do not offer it, so
the federal program, run by the Federal Emergency Management
Agency, allowed homeowners to buy government-backed insurance if
their communities adopted floodplain management ordinances and
set minimum construction standards.
The 2012 law, which was passed before "superstorm" Sandy
devastated much of the U.S. east coast, attempted to cut the
program's costs by making changes to flood insurance, flood
hazard mapping and the floodplain management.
Some lawmakers since have said the changes could unfairly
cause flood insurance premiums to spike.
The financial regulators said their proposals apply only to
the portions of the law that fall under their jurisdiction. The
proposal will be available for public comment until Dec. 10.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by L Gevirtz)