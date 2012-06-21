* Foreclosure errors could get homeowners more than $125,000
* Banks have hired consultants to review mortgage files
* Deadline for requesting file review extended through
September
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 21 Homeowners who were
wrongfully foreclosed upon in 2009 or 2010 could receive more
than $125,000 each from large U.S. banks under plans released on
Thu rsday by banking regulators.
The new guidelines from the Federal Reserve and the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency are intended to provide more
clarity about what constitutes an error during a foreclosure and
how much a mortgage servicer should pay for harming a homeowner.
As part of an April 2011 settlement with the agencies, 14
mortgage servicers, among them many large banks, are required to
hire consultants to review foreclosure actions taken in 2009 and
2010 to see what errors may have occurred.
Homeowners who suffered as a result of a foreclosure error
have to be compensated under the agreement.
Lawmakers and consumer groups have pushed regulators since
the reviews were launched last year to provide more details
about how this compensation process will work.
The agencies said on Thursday that borrowers could receive
anywhere from $500 to $125,000, plus the equity they had in a
home, depending on the size of the error.
For instance, if a borrower was not in default but was the
subject of a foreclosure that has been completed, he would get
the largest allowable amount from the servicer.
Smaller penalties would be paid for such things as
wrongfully denying a borrower the ability to apply for a loan
modification.
Federal regulators and state attorneys general over the past
two years have focused heavily on problems in the mortgage
servicing industry. Mortgage servicers collect payments and
process foreclosures.
The servicing issue burst into public view in late 2010 when
government agencies began investigating bank mortgage practices,
including the use of "robo-signers" to sign hundreds of unread
foreclosure documents a day.
In April 2011, 14 mortgage servicers, including Bank of
America and JPMorgan Chase & Co, entered a
settlement with the Fed, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency and the now-defunct Office of Thrift Supervision on
steps to correct and improve their servicing practices, such as
providing borrowers with a single point of contact for
questions.
Five large banks also entered a separate $25 billion
settlement in February with state attorneys general and the
Justice Department over servicing problems.
Under the agreement with the Fed and OCC, the consultants
hired by the servicers must search for foreclosure errors.
Homeowners can also ask to have their cases reviewed.
Regulators have been trying to get the word out about this
option and o n T hursday announced they were once again extending
the deadline for borrowers to request a review. The deadline is
being moved from July 31 to September 30.
As of the end of May, regulators had sent about 4.4 million
letters to homeowners who are eligible to have their cases
reviewed and so far 193,630 reviews have been requested.
The number of mortgage files scheduled for review totals
338,447, including those files selected by the consultants.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Dan Grebler)