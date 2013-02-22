Feb 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve is giving the
public and financial firms an additional month to comment on a
proposal that would subject foreign banks to tough new capital
and liquidity requirements.
Comments are now due on April 30, the Fed said in a
statement on Friday.
The rules, which were proposed in December, would force
foreign banks to group all their subsidiaries under a holding
company, subject to the same capital standards as U.S. holding
companies. The biggest banks will also need to hold liquidity
buffers.
The Fed said it was extending the comment period "due to the
range and complexity of the issues addressed in the rulemaking."