WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
pressed a new financial risk council to release more details
about closed-door meetings, saying the public needs to know more
about what regulators are doing to prevent the next financial
crisis.
A government watchdog had previously criticized the
Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is made up of the
heads of U.S. financial regulatory agencies, for not providing
insight about what it does, even when the information is not
market-sensitive.
"The current FSOC manner of disclosure is simply not
working," said Representative Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina
Republican who heads the House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee's oversight panel.
Congress created the FSOC as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial law to boost coordination between regulators and to
ramp up efforts to spot potential problems in the financial
system before they create trouble.
The council, a key part of the U.S. response to the 2007-09
financial crisis, has been working on identifying non-bank
financial firms for heightened oversight by the Federal Reserve,
encouraging new regulation of money market funds and other
issues.
But the council has faced criticism from lawmakers and
others that it has not disclosed enough information about its
activities.
An audit by the Government Accountability Office last year
called out FSOC for being secretive in its deliberations on
major regulatory responsibilities and for sharing little
information about its views on big market events, such as the
European debt crisis.
"The GAO report found that the public cannot easily monitor
FSOC's progress toward fulfilling its statutory purpose because
it does not maintain sufficiently detailed records of its
meetings and has not implemented a satisfactory policy to
disclose those records," said Representative Dennis Ross, a
Florida Republican.
The GAO raised similar concerns about the Treasury's Office
of Financial Research, or OFR, another new office created by the
Dodd-Frank law to analyze data about market threats.
Nicole Clowers, director of the GAO's financial markets and
community investment division, which prepared the report, said
FSOC could be more like the Federal Reserve, which provides
greater detail in its meeting minutes. Other regulatory agencies
also publish detailed agendas ahead of each meeting.
Amias Gerety, the Treasury Department's deputy assistant
secretary for FSOC, said the council is required to hold public
meetings at least twice a year and tries to open more of its
meetings. The group announces its meetings on its website and
publishes minutes afterward.
Gerety also said that because so much of its work involves
individual financial firms or potential risks to financial
markets, the council has to be careful not to disclose
confidential or otherwise harmful information.
"On a number of the topics that have been discussed here
today, there has been tremendous pressure (in) the other
direction," Gerety said.
"The council has always tried to strive to protect
confidential supervisory information so we have an open dialogue
within the regulatory community while also publishing and
getting public input on decisions made by the council," he said.
BUDGET CUTS
The FSOC and its research arm, the OFR, are also grappling
with how to continue operating in light of across-the-board
government spending cuts known as sequestration that kicked in
on March 1.
Although both divisions are now funded through industry fees
and not taxpayer funds, they are subject to budget cuts due to a
quirk in the law, according to the Office of Management and
Budget.
The Financial Research Fund, which pays for the FSOC and the
research office, was subject to cuts of 7.6 percent, or $12
million, the OMB has said.
"It certainly will affect us, and we're developing a plan to
make sure that we're as effective as we can be given the law,"
Gerety said on Thursday.