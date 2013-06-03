WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. regulators voted on
Monday to propose declaring that certain non-bank financial
companies are so large their collapse could destabilize the
financial system.
A final decision by the Financial Stability Oversight
Council to dub companies "systemically important" would trigger
extra regulatory scrutiny of those firms by the Federal Reserve.
"Today, the council took another important step forward by
exercising one of its principal authorities to protect
taxpayers, reduce risk in the financial system, and promote
financial stability," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who chairs
the oversight council, said in a statement.
Regulators have said they will not name the non-bank
companies the council is considering until it issues final
designations.